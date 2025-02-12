UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

In a shocking incident, stray dogs were seen eating a newborn's head and tearing apart the baby at Lalitpur Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

In a shocking incident, stray dogs were seen eating a newborn's head and tearing apart the baby at Lalitpur Medical College in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The incident has triggered outrage, with the hospital administration blaming the child’s family for alleged negligence.

The infant, born on Sunday (February 9) at the District Women’s Hospital within Lalitpur Medical College, was severely underweight and ailing. He was immediately admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) due to his fragile condition.

“The child was born with congenital defects,” stated Dr. Meenakshi Singh, Chief Medical Officer. “The child's head wasn't fully developed. He didn't have a spine either and weighed 1.3kg. He was alive and had a heart rate of 80 beats per minute (bpm) when we moved him to SNCU. We were not sure if the child would survive,” she added, according to NDTV report.

The newborn died later that evening, following which his body was handed over to the family.

"The child's aunt took the body. We have the receiving with a thumb impression of the aunt," confirmed Dr. Singh.

On Tuesday afternoon, the hospital administration was jolted by reports of stray dogs feasting on a mutilated corpse within the premises. Upon investigation, the decapitated remains of a newborn were discovered discarded in a plastic bag, with an attached hospital tag confirming the infant’s identity.

Accusing the family of abandoning the child’s body, hospital authorities sought to distance themselves from the disturbing incident.

“We believe the family threw the child's body in a plastic bag. The child had the hospital tag attached, which is how we could identify,” Dr. Singh claimed.

The infant’s remains were cleared from the premises hours before law enforcement was informed, raising serious concerns over hospital protocols.

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) also posted X (formerly Twitter), slamming the BJP-ruled UP government over the incident.

"What horrors must unfold before BJP stops its empty chest-thumping about "Vikas"? A gut-wrenching video has emerged from UP's Lalitpur Medical College, where stray dogs were seen eating a newborn’s head; a tragedy so gruesome it defies belief. By the time people intervened, the child’s remains were already torn apart," it wrote.

"This is the inevitable consequence of a CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT healthcare system in DOUBLE ENGINE UP. And CM @myogiadityanath dares to call this a model of governance? DOWNRIGHT INHUMAN!," it added.

Meanwhile, Lalitpur Medical College Principal D. Nath has constituted a four-member committee and ordered a thorough investigation, demanding a complete report within 24 hours.

