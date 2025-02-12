1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted for killing father, son in Delhi (WATCH)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

BREAKING: 1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted for killing father, son in Delhi
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 2:32 PM IST

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The case pertained to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984. 

Delhi' Rouse Avenue court convicted Kumar of leading a mob that, under his instigation and abetment, burned two Sikh people alive, looted and destroyed their property, set their house on fire, and inflicted severe injuries on their family members and relatives.

On November 1, 2023, Sajjan Kumar’s statement was recorded, in which he had denied all charges against him. The case initially began with an FIR at Punjabi Bagh police station but was later taken over by a special investigation team, formed on the recommendation of the Justice GP Mathur Committee, which eventually filed a chargesheet. 

Sajjan Kumar is currently serving a life sentence in another anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt.

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi's continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi monitors seamless crowd management and safety measures for devotees

Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad denied, SC asks trial court to complete trial 'expeditiously'

UP SHOCKER! Newborn declared dead by hospital, then dogs eat his head; TMC slams BJP over incident

Devotees across India laud CM Yogi's continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

53-year-old man dies due to Guillain-Barre Syndrome, 8th death in Maharashtra

DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months!

Karnataka News 🔴 Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes PM Modi's US Visit | Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Rajpal Yadav Fires Back at Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks?

Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: YouTuber Samay Raina's Lawyer Arrives at Khar Police Station Mumbai

BeerBiceps' Controversy: FIVE Celebrities' REACTION to Offensive Comments on 'India's Got Latent'

Caught on Cam: Suspect Caught With 25 Pounds of Frozen Shrimp in Clothes

