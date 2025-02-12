1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted for killing father, son in Delhi (WATCH)

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The case pertained to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son, Tarundeep Singh, in Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

Delhi' Rouse Avenue court convicted Kumar of leading a mob that, under his instigation and abetment, burned two Sikh people alive, looted and destroyed their property, set their house on fire, and inflicted severe injuries on their family members and relatives.

On November 1, 2023, Sajjan Kumar’s statement was recorded, in which he had denied all charges against him. The case initially began with an FIR at Punjabi Bagh police station but was later taken over by a special investigation team, formed on the recommendation of the Justice GP Mathur Committee, which eventually filed a chargesheet.

Sajjan Kumar is currently serving a life sentence in another anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt.

