UP SHOCKER! Man kills girlfriend, ties head, legs with rope, packs body in trolley bag & dumps it in bushes

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for murdering his girlfriend, stuffing her body into a trolley bag, and dumping it in the bushes in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

Published: Mar 3, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

 

The accused, identified as Vishal Sahani, was arrested while attempting to board a train to Kerala to evade arrest, Jaunpur ASP (City) Arvind Kumar Verma confirmed. “We have also recovered the utensil, which was used to attack the victim, Ananya,” he added, reported TOI.

Probe revealed Ananya and Vishal, both from Varanasi, had been in a relationship since 2019. However, things took a turn for worse when Ananya’s family forced her into marriage with another man.

“But this marriage did not last long, and she left her husband’s home, returning to her parental house, only to resume her relationship with Vishal. She also took up a job at a mall in Jaunpur and started living in a rented house in Machhlishahar area,” police revealed.

On the night of February 24, Vishal visited Ananya’s rented home, where an argument erupted over a minor issue. Things escalated and Vishal, in a fit of rage, grabbed a frying pan and struck Ananya repeatedly, leading to her death. He then tied her legs and head with a rope and stuffed her body into a trolley bag. To cover his tracks, he hired an e-rickshaw and abandoned the suitcase in a bushy area near a hospital in Jaunpur.

After committing the crime, Vishal fled to his hometown in Varanasi. There, he attempted to erase his past—shaving his head and bathing in the Ganga—before plotting his escape to Kerala.

However, locals stumbled upon the suspicious trolley bag on February 25 and immediately alerted the police. Investigations followed and through CCTV footage, cops identified Ananya and arrested Vishal.

