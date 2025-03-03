UP SHOCKER! Woman lives with dead pet cat for 3 days hoping it would return to life, then she hangs self

In a heartbreaking tale of love and loss unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a 36-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being unable to cope with the death of her pet cat.

In a heartbreaking tale of love and loss, a 36-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being unable to cope with the death of her pet cat in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The woman, identified as Pooja Devi, had kept the dead cat with her for three days, convinced it would return to life, before succumbing to her grief on Saturday night.

According to Circle Officer Deep Kumar Pant, Pooja was previously married in Delhi but got divorced two years into the marriage. Since then, she had been living with her mother and two brothers in Hasanpur.

"About three years ago, she rescued a stray cat and raised it like her own child. When the pet died on Thursday, she refused to let go, insisting that it would come back to life," Pant stated.

Despite her family's attempts to console her, Pooja remained inconsolable. Then, on Saturday night, around 8 PM, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan on the third floor of her home - her lifeless pet lying beside her.

Authorities revealed that Pooja had been struggling with depression for years and was undergoing medical treatment. "She was already in a fragile state of mind and couldn't bear the grief of losing the animal she cherished so deeply," Pant added.

Her mother, Gajra Devi, recounted Pooja’s unwavering attachment to the cat. "She was not letting us bury the dead animal and had been sleeping beside it for days. When she finally realized it wouldn't return, she took her own life," she said.

