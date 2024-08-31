Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP SHOCKER! Lucknow traffic cop poisons same-sex partner, dumps body on railway track; arrested after 7 months

    A Lucknow traffic constable has been arrested for poisoning his same-sex partner during a meeting arranged via a dating app and disposing of the body on a railway track

    UP SHOCKER! Lucknow traffic cop poisons same-sex partner, dumps body on railway track; arrested after 7 months snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    What started as a seemingly straightforward murder case has taken a dark turn, leading to the arrest of a Lucknow traffic head constable, Ravinder Pal Singh, after a lengthy seven-month investigation. The investigation, which began with the discovery of a 21-year-old man's body, has uncovered a chilling tale of betrayal, violence, and deceit, stemming from a meeting arranged through a gay dating app.

    On January 14, 2024, the body of Kaushik, a 21-year-old man, was found near a railway crossing in Sadar, Lucknow. The initial police investigation pointed towards a straightforward case involving a few of Kaushik's friends and acquaintances. An FIR was promptly lodged at Cantt Police Station under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to murder and the SC/ST Act. Several individuals, including a female friend of Kaushik, were named in the complaint, and the investigation was led by ACP Cantt, Abhay Pratap Mall.

    However, as the investigation progressed, it became clear that the case was far from simple. Despite initial suspicions towards Kaushik's circle of friends, extensive police work, including electronic surveillance, statement analysis, and the review of Call Detail Records (CDR), gradually shifted the focus away from them.

    The investigation took a significant turn when CCTV footage and other crucial evidence suggested a different narrative. The trail led the police to Head Constable Ravinder Pal Singh, a traffic police officer. According to DCP (East) Shashank Singh, Kaushik and Singh had connected via the gay dating app ‘Grindr’ and arranged to meet at Singh’s rented residence in Sadar on January 13, 2024.

    The evening began with the two consuming alcohol and engaging in a physical encounter. However, what started as a consensual meeting soon spiraled into a deadly confrontation over money. A dispute over Rs 15,000 triggered a violent altercation between the two men.

    According to the police, Singh, in a fit of rage, decided to kill Kaushik. He laced Kaushik’s drink with a poisonous substance, causing his immediate death. In an attempt to cover up his crime, Singh carried Kaushik's body through the foggy early hours of the morning and placed it on a nearby railway track, hoping the body would be mutilated and the crime concealed.

    Singh's deception continued until he was brought in for questioning. Initially, Singh displayed hesitation and provided inconsistent statements. However, under persistent interrogation, he eventually broke down and confessed to the murder. The police believe that the foggy conditions and the isolated location of the railway crossing made it easier for Singh to carry out his plan without immediate detection.

    Gurpreet Kaur, SHO of Cantt Police Station, confirmed that Singh has been arrested and has been remanded into judicial custody. The arrest marks a significant development in a case that has shocked the local community and raised concerns about the misuse of dating apps for criminal purposes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report vkp

    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report

    Delhi police bust over Rs 6 crore cyber scams: 19-year-old woman, army impersonators among 19 arrested snt

    Delhi police bust over Rs 6 crore cyber scams: 19-year-old woman, army impersonators among 19 arrested

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report snt

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India RTM

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1 AJR

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1

    Recent Stories

    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report vkp

    Actor Darshan allegedly paid Rs 2 cr to jail officials for special treatment? Govt asks for detailed report

    If someone is....', Rupali Ganguly drops cryptic post after Sudhanshu Panday's exit from 'Anupamaa' ATG

    'If someone is....', Rupali Ganguly drops cryptic post after Sudhanshu Panday's exit from 'Anupamaa'

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 31: 8 gram gold rate DROPS; Check dmn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 31: 8 gram gold rate DROPS; Check

    Delhi police bust over Rs 6 crore cyber scams: 19-year-old woman, army impersonators among 19 arrested snt

    Delhi police bust over Rs 6 crore cyber scams: 19-year-old woman, army impersonators among 19 arrested

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint dmn

    Kerala: Second sexual assault case filed against director Ranjith on Kozhikode native man's complaint

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon