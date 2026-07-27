A sexual exploitation survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur allegedly consumed phenyl inside a police station while demanding to marry the very man she had accused of exploiting her on the false promise of marriage.

A sexual exploitation survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur allegedly consumed phenyl inside a police station while demanding to marry the very man she had accused of exploiting her on the false promise of marriage. According to police, the woman, a resident of Deoria district, reached the police station on Saturday and insisted that she would marry only her "lover", Dhananjay Nishad, around 23 years old, who had been arrested earlier that day and was lodged in jail.

Moments later, she allegedly pulled out a bottle of phenyl from her bag, consumed it, and collapsed inside the police station, police told PTI. Women police personnel immediately rushed her to the Chauri Chaura Community Health Centre. After receiving primary treatment, doctors referred her to the district hospital. Police said she is now stable and out of danger, while her family members later arrived at the hospital.

The incident has sparked attention as the woman herself had lodged an FIR against Nishad on July 23, accusing him of sexually exploiting her for three years on the promise of marriage.

In her complaint, she alleged that when she pressed him to marry her, he refused, citing differences in their communities. Acting on her complaint, police arrested Nishad on Saturday and sent him to judicial custody.

Superintendent of Police (North) Gyanendra Nath Prasad said the accused was arrested following due legal procedure, and the woman was provided immediate medical assistance after the incident. He added that her condition is now normal.