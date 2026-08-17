Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal has reviewed security and crowd control for Shravan Monday and Nag Panchami. Measures include suspending boat operations on the Ganga and ensuring police assist devotees respectfully amid a heavy influx.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal has reviewed security, crowd management and traffic arrangements for the third Monday of Shravan month and Nag Panchami, amid expectations of a heavy influx of devotees.

Comprehensive Security Review

During the inspection on Sunday, Police Commissioner Agarwal reviewed the law and order situation, police deployment, traffic movement, crowd control and arrangements at sensitive points. He also interacted with Kanwar pilgrims and devotees, enquired about their well-being and assured them of all possible assistance.

Ganga River Safety Measures

In view of the rising water level in the Ganga, boat operations and movement between certain ghats were suspended as a precautionary measure. Police officials were directed to ensure that devotees bathe and collect Ganga water only within designated safe areas marked by floating water barricades.

Directives for Smooth Pilgrimage

The Police Commissioner also directed officials to ensure smooth darshan arrangements through the designated entry gates and maintain continuous monitoring of sensitive locations.

Agarwal instructed officers to immediately remove encroachments, illegal parking and other obstructions along the Kanwar route and take action against traffic violators causing congestion on major roads and connecting routes.

Police Conduct and Alertness

He directed that police personnel must remain fully alert and ensure prompt and coordinated response in case of any sudden increase in the crowd.

Special emphasis was also placed on the conduct of police personnel deployed on duty. Agarwal instructed officers and staff to behave respectfully and cooperatively with devotees and provide them with all possible assistance. Female devotees are to be frisked only by female police personnel in accordance with established procedures.

The Police Commissioner directed officials to give top priority to the safety and convenience of devotees, ensuring safe darshan, safe bathing, smooth movement of Kanwar pilgrims and uninterrupted traffic flow.

Floral Welcome Planned for Devotees

Meanwhile, Kanwar pilgrims and devotees are set to receive a floral welcome as flower petals will be showered from helicopters on the auspicious occasion, adding to the festive atmosphere in Kashi.

The third Monday of Shravan, coinciding with Nag Panchami, is expected to draw a large number of devotees to Varanasi. (ANI)