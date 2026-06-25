A tobacco company salesman from Mathura, who claimed he was robbed of Rs 10 lakh by motorcycle-borne assailants, was held with his wife on Wednesday after police found that he had staged the robbery.

A tobacco company salesman from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, who claimed he had been robbed of Rs 10 lakh by motorcycle-borne assailants, was arrested along with his wife after a detailed police investigation revealed that the alleged robbery was a carefully staged drama designed to conceal the misappropriation of company funds for the purchase of a house.

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The accused, Vijay Kumar (31), a commission agent associated with Mathura-based JP Enterprises, a pan masala trading company, had approached the Highway police station on June 22 with a sensational complaint.

Kumar alleged that he was carrying cash collected from wholesale traders in Aurangabad and Azam Nagar to hand over to the company owner when two unidentified men intercepted him on a motorcycle. He claimed the assailants sprayed an irritant into his eyes before escaping with the cash.

Multiple teams, including surveillance units and SWAT personnel, were deployed to trace the alleged robbers and verify Kumar's version of events.

Police examined CCTV footage, tracked Kumar's movements, and reconstructed his entire route. However, despite an intensive search, officers failed to find any evidence supporting the alleged robbery.

As suspicions grew, police subjected Kumar's claims to sustained questioning and technical scrutiny. The pressure eventually led to a breakthrough, with Kumar admitting that the robbery story had been fabricated to deceive both law enforcement authorities and his employer.

Further investigation revealed that Kumar had secretly handed over the cash to his wife and intended to use the money to purchase a house.

"The probe led to the recovery of Rs 10.7 lakh. Kumar and his wife were arrested. Both have been produced before the court for further proceedings," said SP (city) Rajeev Kumar Singh.

Police recovered Rs 10.7 lakh during the operation and arrested the couple for their alleged roles in the conspiracy.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 316(4) for criminal breach of trust, Section 318 for cheating, Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, and Section 217 for providing false information to authorities.