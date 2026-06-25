BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Emergency was imposed solely to protect Indira Gandhi's chair. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta termed it the 'darkest chapter' as the country marks 50 years since the controversial period was declared on June 25, 1975.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the Emergency imposed in 1975 was aimed solely at protecting then former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's position, as the country marked 50 years since one of the most controversial periods in India's democratic history.

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Addressing the media in the national capital, Prasad said the occasion serves as a reminder of the events that unfolded during the Emergency and accused the Congress of undermining democratic institutions for political survival. "50 years of Emergency have been completed. Today, people talk about saving democracy in the country, and show the Constitution. Today, in these 50 years, their faces have to be exposed to what happened 50 years ago. I was a fighter in the JP movement. I also had the privilege of fighting during the Emergency. Indira Gandhi's election was cancelled. She went to the Supreme Court but did not get a stay; it was said that you can come to the House but will not speak. Emergency was misused in an attempt to save Indira Gandhi. Emergency was imposed only to save Indira Gandhi's chair," he said.

Delhi CM Terms Emergency 'Darkest Chapter'

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, as the "darkest chapter" in the history of Indian democracy, saying that it dealt a severe blow to democratic institutions and constitutional values.

Marking the 51st anniversary of the Emergency, observed by the Centre as "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas," CM Gupta said the period witnessed the suppression of civil liberties, restrictions on press freedom and curbs on freedom of expression. In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister said that the decision taken by the then Congress government under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi reflected what she described as the party's "dictatorial mindset."

"That night of 25 June 1975 is the darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy, which the country is today remembering as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.' The Emergency was the biggest blow to India's democracy and Constitution. This decision by the Congress government, led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, dealt a deep blow to democratic systems. During that era, civil rights were trampled, locks were placed on press freedom, and the freedom of expression was throttled. This decision, taken in the arrogance of power, is the biggest symbol of the Congress party's dictatorial mindset. Unfortunately, the Congress remains afflicted by this same mindset even today. Many people who struggled to protect democracy faced repression and unbearable torture. This day inspires us to strengthen our resolve to protect democratic values, constitutional norms, and civil rights," Delhi CM wrote on X.

A Look Back at the 1975 Emergency

The Emergency, which is considered to be one of the most controversial periods of independent India's history, was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from June 25, 1975, to March 1977. It brought significant changes to India's constitutional, legal and administrative systems. There were political arrests, mass forced sterilisation and beautification drives, among others during the period. Following its withdrawal, an inquiry was set up and legal provisions were amended to regulate future use of Emergency powers.

The Government of India officially designated June 25 as Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Murder Day) to commemorate the historic event and reaffirm the nation's commitment to democratic values. Between June 25, 1975 and March 21, 1977, India was placed under a state of Emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution.

Lead-up to the Proclamation

It was declared in a backdrop of mounting political unrest and judicial developments that shook the legitimacy of the ruling leadership. In the early 1970s, opposition to the then government intensified. Protests led by Jayaprakash Narayan gained momentum in Bihar and Gujarat. Student-led agitations, unemployment, inflation, and perceptions of corruption fuelled dissatisfaction.

On June 12, 1975, Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court ruled that the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had misused government machinery in her 1971 Lok Sabha election campaign. The court found her guilty under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and disqualified her from holding any elected office for six years. The case had been filed by Raj Narain, the socialist leader who had lost to Gandhi in Rae Bareli. His legal challenge resulted in the landmark verdict.

The Supreme Court granted a conditional stay. Gandhi could remain Prime Minister and attend Parliament, but was barred from voting. The political crisis intensified, with demands for her resignation.

Proclamation and Constitutional Measures

On June 25, 1975, the then-President Shri Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed issued the Emergency proclamation under Article 352, citing threats from internal disturbance. The decision followed a press note from the government accusing individuals, including Jayaprakash Narayan, of provoking the police and armed forces to defy orders. This was the third Emergency in India's history, but the first one declared in peacetime. Earlier proclamations were during wars with China (1962) and Pakistan (1971).

At that time, Article 352 allowed the President to declare an emergency on three grounds: war, external aggression, or internal disturbance. The Press Information Bureau states that the phrase "internal disturbance" was used in place of what was later amended to "armed rebellion" through the 44th Constitutional Amendment in 1978. The executive acquired overriding powers, and state authority was brought under central control.

Suppression of Rights and Freedoms

On June 27, 1975, Articles 358 and 359 were invoked. Article 358 suspended protections under Article 19, affecting freedom of speech, expression, assembly, and movement. Article 359 allowed the state to suspend enforcement of fundamental rights under Articles 14, 21, and 22, including equality before law, right to life and liberty, and protection against detention. Citizens were barred from approaching courts for redress.

Opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and others, were arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA). MISA was used extensively, and nearly 35,000 people were detained under preventive detention without trial, as per the Shah Commission.

As per PIB, from June 26, 1975, pre-censorship was imposed on all newspapers. Editors were required to get government clearance before publishing news, editorials, and photographs. The government appointed a national censor along with regional censors to monitor press content. Radio-photo transmissions were also brought under government clearance.

Lifting the Emergency

The Emergency was lifted on March 21, 1977 and General elections to the Lok Sabha were held between March 16 -20, 1977. (ANI)