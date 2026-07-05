UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attacked the SP, saying people chose development over 'goon rule.' As the NDA begins its 2027 poll preparations, Maurya predicted a long exile from power for the opposition and a repeat of the 2017 victory.

Maurya Slams SP's 'Goon Rule'

Launching a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday stated that the people of the state have rejected "goon rule" and "mafia rule" in favour of development and good governance. His remarks come after the high-level meeting in Lucknow as the NDA alliance, led by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, begins its groundwork for the 2027 Assembly elections.

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Speaking to the media after the NDA meeting, Maurya said, "Uttar Pradesh does not want goon rule, mafia rule, riots, or dynastic politics. Uttar Pradesh wants development, good governance, and safety. Therefore, everyone has decided that the lotus will bloom in Uttar Pradesh. If the lotus blooms in Uttar Pradesh, the state will flourish like a lotus, and so the people of the state will also bloom like the lotus. If the Samajwadi Party's cycle runs, it will crush and suppress everyone." Predicting a long exile from power for the opposition, the Deputy CM added, "'Viksit Bharat' means the Samajwadi Party will not even be seen anywhere near power for the next 21 years. The entire leadership, government, and organisation together will repeat 2017 in 2027 and achieve a big victory."

BJP, NDA Leaders Gear Up for 2027

Highlighting the ideological strength of the BJP, UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh emphasised that the party remains rooted in nationalism rather than individualism. "The journey from Jan Sangh to BJP has one fundamental mantra: that it is a worker-based party, so the worker considers the BJP to be his own mother. Rising above casteism, regionalism, individualism, and dynasticism, it envisions nationalism," Singh told reporters.

Commenting on the meeting, UP BJP Vice President Neeraj Singh termed it the beginning of a long-term collaborative effort. "This is still a very preliminary discussion. Certainly, there will be more such meetings and discussions ahead, but today marks a beginning. All these NDA parties share an unbreakable bond, and we will move towards 2027 together with strength," Neeraj Singh said.

The series of meetings and statements follows the arrival of BJP National President Nitin Nabin on a two-day visit to Lucknow, which state leaders have described as the "blowing of the conch shell" for the 2027 electoral battle. (ANI)