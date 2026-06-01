Indian Youth Congress members protested in Pune over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, calling for action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib vowed to continue protests until justice is served to impacted youth.

Indian Youth Congress members on Sunday staged a protest over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case in Pune, Maharashtra The protestors called for action against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking justice for the aspirants.

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Speaking with ANI, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib accused the Education Minister of "selling the youth's future for money" and demanded strict action against him over the matter. Affirming trust in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Chib said that the IYC will continue the protests until justice is served to the impacted youth. "We have protested in Pune, and there is only one demand regarding the traitor Dharmendra Pradhan, who is out to sell the future of students and youth for the greed of money. Until action is taken against him, the Youth Congress will continue to struggle under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Protests are happening across the country. Until justice is served to the youth of the country, protests will continue nationwide," he said. '

Kharge Attacks Centre Over Education 'Failures'

Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a sharp attack on the Centre amid the ongoing controversy over alleged irregularities and growing concerns in the CBSE evaluation process, claiming that students raising concerns were being labelled as "Deep State Agents" and "Pakistanis" instead of being heard. In a post on X, Kharge claimed that both CBSE students and NEET aspirants had become victims of what he described as the government's failures in the education sector. "They set out to create 'Exam Warriors', but instead branded them as 'Deep State Agents' and 'Pakistanis'. Whether it is 17-year-old CBSE candidates or NEET aspirants, the Modi government has trapped the nation's youth in the web of its corruption, conspiring to dismantle the country's education system," said Kharge.

Continuing his attack, the Congress president alleged that whenever young people protest or raise issues, their voices are suppressed and they are targeted with baseless accusations. Reiterating the Congress party's demand, Kharge called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "Whenever the youth takes to the streets, Whenever Gen Z raises its voice... Every single time, their voice has been suppressed, Baseless allegations have been hurled at them, And they have been thrown behind bars! The BJP did not provide jobs, They lined their own pockets through recruitment exams, And completely ruined the education system!! I am reiterating once again-- Seek the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan... Only then, Modi, will the youth get real justice," said Kharge.

Arrest in NEET Paper Leak Case

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Rouse Avenue court extended the CBI custody of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar in the NEET UG paper leak case. The court remanded Manisha Mandhare in judicial custody after 14 days of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the CBI custody for Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar till Monday. The CBI produced Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar before the court after 6 days of custody for investigation in the NEET UG Paper leak case. She has been arrested in Pune, Maharashtra. She is a physics expert or a translator of physics. (ANI)