Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi hailed RCB's IPL 2026 victory over Gujarat Titans as "historic." He congratulated BCCI and Jay Shah for the successful final held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB won their second IPL title.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday congratulated the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson Jay Shah after the victory of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

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Speaking with the media here, the Deputy CM called the finals match "historic" and thanked all the people who arrived to watch the match in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. "I congratulate the entire BCCI team and ICC Chairman Jay Shah and his entire team as well. Today, this historic match was held in Ahmedabad. I welcome the guests who have come from all over the country," he said.

RCB Clinch Second IPL Title

RCB bagged the IPL title after defeating a valiant Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

Match Highlights

Put to bat first by RCB, GT scored just 155/8 in 20 overs, with Washington Sundar and Nishant Sindhu being the only ones to cross the 20-run mark. Rasikh Dar Salam, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took wickets regularly.

RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one point, but Virat guided RCB to a win with two overs left.

A combination of clinical Powerplay bowling, sharp spin through the middle overs, and a top-order collapse left the Titans scrambling for momentum on the biggest night of the season.

Flashback to 2025 Triumph

Earlier in 2025, RCB finally ended an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy, defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets in the finals of IPL, held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)