Bengaluru police ramped up security in key areas to manage celebrations for RCB's second consecutive IPL title win in 2026. This follows a fatal stampede during the 2025 victory celebrations, with officials urging fans to be safe.

Bengaluru police on Sunday said that they have put in place adequate security arrangements at various "important areas" to ensure that there is "no nuisance" as the RCB won the IPL Final 2026 RCB bagged a second IPL title after defeating a valiant Gujarat Titans by five wickets at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police beef up security for celebrations

Speaking with ANI, Akshay M Hakay, DCP, Central Division, said that adequate police deployments have been made at several areas, including MG Road, to ensure the safety of the public during the post-match celebration.

The safety guidelines have been put in place following the 2025 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that occured during the celebrations of the RCB's maiden IPL title win in 2025, which claimed the lives of 11 people and left over 50 injured.

"Today was the final match of the IPL season this year. So, the police have made adequate security arrangements in all the important areas. We are here to make sure that there is no inconvenience to anybody. There is no nuisance in the public areas. Police deployment is here, and vehicle checking is happening. Celebrate in such a way that makes everybody safe, happier, and makes the city proud," the DCP said.

CM Siddaramaiah congratulates RCB, urges caution

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hailed the "fiery performance by RCB" in the IPL 2026. He further advised the public to follow the safety guidelines given by the state police.

"Our RCB has once again emerged as the IPL champion. Throughout the tournament, the fiery performance by the RCB boys left the opposing teams utterly speechless. Congratulations to our RCB for clinching the cup for the second consecutive time. In today's final match, the performances of Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Virat Kohli will remain etched in memory for years to come. This hard-fought victory has brought a festive atmosphere to the homes of all RCB fans," he wrote in a post on X.

"In connection with the celebrations for RCB's victory, the state police department has issued some guidelines. For your safety and care, please make sure to follow them without fail. This time too, the cup is ours," he added.

RCB's historic second consecutive title

This is RCB's second IPL title win and overall their fourth Indian franchise cricket trophy, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) titles.

Kohli's half-century seals victory

RCB started off well with a 62-run stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Virat Kohli. GT showed some fight, but a half-century from star batter Virat Kohli helped RCB make history, successfully defending their IPL title.