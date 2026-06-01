BJP's Gaurav Vallabh denies backing violence after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was attacked in Sonarpur. He claims TMC's own workers are rejecting leaders. Abhishek Banerjee has alleged the attack was 'BJP-sponsored'. Five people have been arrested.

A day after TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh on Sunday stressed that the party doesnot "back any kind of violence in politics".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The BJP leader also said that the people of Bengal have already voted out the TMC after the announcement of the assembly election results on May 4. "TMC's own workers are chasing away TMC's leaders. There, TMC people had called Abhishek Banerjee a thief. The people of Bengal have already rejected TMC, and now their own workers are rejecting them. Now, TMC has become just Mamata Didi and Abhishek Banerjee's party. We do not support any kind of violence in politics," he said.

Arrests Made in Attack Case

Meanwhile, the five individuals were arrested in connection with the attack and were produced before the Baruipur court on Sunday. The accused individuals have been identified as Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti.

These attacks have been part of several incidents of post-poll violence, after the BJP won and formed its first-ever government in West Bengal, while the TMC was restricted to 80 seats.

TMC Alleges 'BJP-Sponsored' Violence

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday met with party MP and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, as the political fiasco continues in the state over an alleged attack against him and party MP Kalyan Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked with bricks, stones, and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas. He sustained injuries to his eye and claimed the assault was "BJP-sponsored" with an apparent attempt on his life. Banerjee also alleged that the police failed to provide adequate protection.

According to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, Abhishek Banerjee is undergoing treatment, and the "tests are pending, and they will have to be done."

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee also met with Kalyan Banerjee, after he alleged that he was attacked by BJP workers near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Kalyan Banerjee termed it an "attempt to murder."

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that the attack on him in Sonarpur was "political violence and state-sponsored terrorism" by the BJP. He also thanked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his concern and support, following the incident. (ANI)