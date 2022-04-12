UP MLC Election Results 2022: Big win for BJP, wins 33 of 36 seats but loses Varanasi

The ruling BJP on Tuesday clean swept the biennial elections for 36 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, bagging 33 seats. While the ruling party won 24 seats in the counting on Tuesday, it had already bagged nine seats unanimously. The remaining three seats — Azamgarh, Varanasi, Pratapgarh — were bagged by Independent candidates.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday congratulated the winners of the biennial elections for the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. He took to Twitter and wrote, “BJP’s thumping victory in the MLC polls has again made it clear that the people of the state are with nationalism, development and good governance under the able guidance and leadership of the respected Prime Minister.”

However, BJP failed to end the monopoly of jailed mafia don Brijesh Singh’s family as the prestigious Varanasi MLC seat was won by his wife Annapurna Singh, in a one-sided contest.

Meanwhile, not a single Samajwadi Party candidate made it to the upper house of UP Legislative Council.

The counting was held for 27 seats of the Legislative Council. The BJP had already won nine of the 36 vacant seats unopposed. Following a resounding victory in the UP Assembly elections, the BJP had set its eye on becoming the single-largest party in the state Legislative Council as well by winning a majority of the Upper House seats.

In the 100-member Legislative Council, where 37 positions are vacant but the elections took place for 36 seats, the SP 17 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) four. The Congress, Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party have one member each in the House.

The BJP, henceforth, emerged as the single-largest party in the House and now enjoys a majority in both Houses of Uttar Pradesh Legislature. The ruling party broke a 40-year-old record of enjoying complete majority in the House, after Congress in 1982.



Also Read: 'Congress can't put its house in order, lying about offer': Mayawati hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Also Read: She remained unresponsive: Rahul Gandhi on allying with Mayawati's BSP in UP election 2022

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Here’s the full list of 52 UP ministers