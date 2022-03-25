Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Here’s the full list of 52 UP ministers

The Yogi 2.0 government's swearing-in ceremony will take place in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The wait for the faces entering Yogi's government is ended. The BJP has issued the list. Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak have been appointed as Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government's swearing-in ceremony will take place in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The wait for the faces entering Yogi's government is ended. The BJP has issued the list. Keshav Maurya and Brijesh Pathak have been appointed as Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Ministers.

Brajesh Pathak, who served as Law Minister during the previous term of the BJP administration in Uttar Pradesh, will be a deputy chief minister this time around. Pathak, who defected from the BSP to join the BJP, has become the party's Brahmin face.

At the swearing-in ceremony at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Adityanath will become the first Uttar Pradesh chief minister in 37 years to return to office with an overwhelming majority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 273 of the 403 seats in the recently ended Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while the alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) gained 125 seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states will also attend the event. Adityanath is reportedly believed to have personally invited more than 50 seers from Ayodhya, Mathura, and Varanasi. Yoga teacher Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, and actor Anupam Kher are among the other notable attendees.

