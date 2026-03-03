A 56-year-old Booth Level Officer in Kaushambi, UP, who went missing on Feb 25, was found dead in the Yamuna River. A post-mortem confirmed murder due to a head injury, prompting a police investigation into the suspicious death.

A 56-year-old Booth Level Officer (BLO) from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district was found dead in the River Yamuna under suspicious circumstances, days after he was reported missing, police said.

The deceased, identified as Krishna Babu Verma, was a resident of Dharampur Kanaili village under the Sarai Akil police station limits. He was posted as an assistant teacher at the Primary School in Kanaili and was also serving as a Booth Level Officer.

According to family members, Verma left for school on the morning of February 25. He marked his attendance at around 8:35 am but failed to return home later in the day. When repeated attempts to contact him proved unsuccessful till evening, the family approached Sarai Akil police station and lodged a missing person's report.

Post-mortem Confirms Murder

After several days of search efforts, his body was recovered on March 2 from the Yamuna River near Mahila Ghat. Police said the body was found trapped between stones along the riverbank. An inquest was conducted, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Officials stated that the post-mortem report revealed a head injury caused by blunt force trauma, indicating that Verma was murdered.

Investigation Underway

Following the findings, police registered a case under relevant sections at Sarai Akil police station and added murder charges to the earlier missing report. Circle Officer Chayal Abhishek Singh confirmed that the matter is being thoroughly investigated. Police teams, including the Special Operations Group (SOG) and surveillance units, have been deployed to gather evidence and trace those involved. Further legal action is underway.

