UP Minister Jaiveer Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi's vote theft allegations as "misleading propaganda" and "childish." Gandhi had alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in Haryana, which Singh called baseless, while exuding confidence in an NDA win in Bihar.

"Rahul Gandhi is continuously misleading the entire country by spreading misleading propaganda regarding vote theft and levelling allegations against the Election Commission of India. All his allegations have turned out to be completely baseless and without facts," Jaiveer Singh told ANI. "There is no justification or substantiation in any of the complaints. Therefore, Rahul Gandhi is constantly misleading and making childish statements, and this is why the people of the country have stopped listening to Rahul Gandhi because he doesn't provide any concrete facts...according to reports, the NDA has already taken a huge lead in the first round and is definitely going to form the NDA government there," he added.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Large-Scale Voter Fraud'

In a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy.

"Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

A Call to India's Youth

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence. He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into defeat in the Haryana polls.

"I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress' landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss," he said.

Bihar Assembly Elections Update

The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, with a record voter turnout of 65.08% of voters participating in the assembly polls. The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting will take place on November 14. (ANI)