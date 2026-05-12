UP Minister Danish Ansari supported PM Modi's 'seven appeals,' including cutting fuel use and adopting Swadeshi products. Ansari praised Modi's 'unprecedented' work since 2014 and said the nation always unites behind the PM's calls.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Ansari on Tuesday expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent "seven appeals" aimed at addressing the West Asia crisis, stating that people across the country have historically responded positively to the Prime Minister's calls on matters of national interest. Speaking to ANI, Ansari said PM Modi had consistently worked towards the country's development, progress and prosperity since 2014, describing his efforts as unprecedented. "The manner in which our nation's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi--continuously since 2014--has worked to ensure the country's development and progress, and has strived for its prosperity, is truly unprecedented. It is with this mindset that PM Modi has issued an appeal to the citizens of the nation. Whenever he appeals to the common people of the country regarding a matter of national interest, the entire nation stands united behind him," said Ansari.

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PM Modi's Seven Appeals to Citizens

His remarks come after the Prime Minister made an appeal in Secunderabad on Sunday, urging citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

Reduce Imports and Save Foreign Currency

He stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment. Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage.

Cut Fuel Consumption, Shift to Public Transport

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)