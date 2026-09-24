A complete shutdown was observed across Leh on 'Shaheed Diwas', marking the first anniversary of the 2025 agitation for Ladakh's statehood. Activist Sonam Wangchuk demanded justice for the four people who died in the clashes with police.

A complete shutdown is being observed across Leh on Thursday as part of "Shaheed Diwas" (Martyrs' Day), commemorating the first anniversary of the September 24 2025 agitation demanding constitutional safeguards for Ladakh and the violent clashes that followed which claimed the lives of four local residents.

Markets, commercial establishments, and business hubs remained shuttered across Leh town and adjoining areas, while public transport largely remained off the roads in response to the shutdown call observed in solemn remembrance of the victims.

Sonam Wangchuk Demands Justice

The day marks one year since the tragic events of September 24, 2025, when four people lost their lives amid police retaliation, after the protestors set a political party's office on fire. The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh. Speaking at the rally called to mark the occasion in Leh activist Sonam Wangchuk said, "The truth is being suppressed and hasn't been revealed even after a year. The impression people here have is that there were attempts to incite Buddhist-Muslim communal riots long before this, and they have been happening. In that same sequence, three Muslims were appointed as magistrates to ensure a firing order was written, so that it could be blamed on Buddhists—that 'they' let people die. But look at their character; they refused. There was no need for such firing—to shoot people in the chest and do such things. All this will become clear when the inquiry commission's report comes out. They must release it."

Calls for 'People's Tribunal'

'There should be an investigation. If you do not release the inquiry commission report, we will demand the creation of a 'People's Tribunal.' We will appeal to those in our country's justice system whose conscience is still alive—to those judges, retired judges, and all institutions—to form a People's Tribunal, ask the people, and give your own judgment if this continues to be suppressed... We still hope that the government will provide justice to these martyrs and to Ladakh, which has saved the nation's borders with such patriotism. Justice must be served to the martyrs. Justice must be served to Ladakh," he added.

Government Proposes New Elected Body for Ladakh

Earlier, Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Ashish Kundra said the Government was moving towards a decision to constitute a Union Territory-level body in Ladakh, elected directly through constituencies, that would be vested with legislative and financial powers A meeting of the Ladakh sub-committee and the Ministry of Home Affairs was held on September 9. It was attended by the leadership of the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

“A meeting of the sub-committee was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, attended by the leadership of the Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance from Ladakh. Building upon the progress made in the previous meeting, discussions focused on establishing constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, specifically, incorporating a special provision under Article 371 to protect the interests of the local population,” Kundra said.

“We are moving towards a decision to constitute a Union Territory-level body, elected directly through constituencies, that would be vested with legislative and financial powers. The next meeting is scheduled for October, and we hope that an advanced draft of the Constitutional Amendment Bill will be ready by then," he added. This signifes the Centre offering a constitutional provision to provide additional protections to Ladakh.

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