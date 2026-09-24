A cop died after a speeding two-wheeler allegedly hit him near Hyderabad's Tank Bund while he was deployed for Ganesh idol immersion duty. The rider fled the scene after the crash. Venkanna was rushed to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. Police are searching for the unidentified rider and examining CCTV footage to trace the vehicle.

A 55-year-old police sub-inspector died after a two-wheeler allegedly hit him near Tank Bund in Hyderabad while he was deployed for Ganesh idol immersion duty. The deceased was identified as K Venkanna, a sub-inspector attached to Kothagudem Two Town police station. He had been sent to Hyderabad as part of the security arrangements for the Ganesh immersion procession.

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Scooter rider fled after crash

According to police, the accident took place when Venkanna was crossing the road at Tank Bund. A speeding two-wheeler allegedly struck him, leaving him seriously injured.

The rider reportedly did not stop after the collision and fled the spot. Police have launched a search for the unidentified rider, who remains absconding.

Venkanna was taken to a hospital soon after the accident. Despite treatment, he later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

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Police search for accused rider

Police said Venkanna was performing immersion duty at Tank Bund when the accident occurred. The incident comes as Hyderabad sees large-scale police deployment for Ganesh idol immersion, with officers stationed at various locations along the procession routes.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to establish exactly how the crash happened and identify the two-wheeler involved. Police are also working to trace the rider after he allegedly fled without stopping to help the injured officer.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)