A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has sparked discussion online after a woman and her son-in-law claimed they had entered into a court marriage with mutual consent.

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur has sparked discussion online after a woman and her son-in-law claimed they had entered into a court marriage with mutual consent. The footage, which began circulating widely on social media on Sunday, has now prompted local police to initiate an inquiry into the matter.

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According to reports, the incident is linked to the Akbarpur area of Kanpur Dehat. In the video, the couple can be seen wearing garlands and displaying what appears to be a marriage certificate. A caption accompanying the clip claims that the son-in-law married his mother-in-law through a court marriage in Akbarpur.

They are also seen defending their relationship and urging the public to support their decision. However, Asianetnews English has not independently verified the authenticity of the viral video or the claims made in it.

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The some internet users have described the matter as a personal choice between consenting adults, others have raised ethical and social concerns over the nature of the relationship.

So far, neither the families of the individuals involved nor local authorities have issued any official statements regarding the matter. Kanpur Dehat police confirmed that an investigation into the viral video is underway, although no formal complaint has been filed by any party.

Residents in the area reportedly claim that the woman and her son-in-law had shared a close bond. However, several key details surrounding the alleged marriage remain unclear, including the exact date, location, and legal documentation associated with the reported court marriage.