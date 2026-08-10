The annual pilgrimage to Hemkunt Sahib in Uttarakhand will conclude on October 10, 2026. The management trust announced that over 2.38 lakh devotees have visited since the yatra began on May 23, with the valley currently in full bloom.

Pilgrimage Closing Date and Natural Splendor

The annual pilgrimage to the revered Shri Hemkunt Sahib shrine in Uttarakhand will formally conclude on October 10, 2026, Gurudwara Shri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust President Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra announced on Monday.

The pilgrimage began on May 23, 2026, with the ceremonial opening of the portals of the Himalayan shrine. Since then, more than 2.38 lakh devotees from across India and abroad have visited Hemkunt Sahib and paid obeisance. The Trust said the pilgrimage has continued to witness strong enthusiasm among devotees throughout the season.

The announcement comes as the Hemkunt Valley is currently in full bloom, offering pilgrims an opportunity to witness the region's distinctive Himalayan flora. A wide variety of flowers found in the nearby Valley of Flowers region are blooming, while the rare Brahma Kamal, which grows in the higher Himalayan areas, is also in bloom. The Trust has encouraged pilgrims travelling during the remaining period of the yatra to enjoy the natural beauty of the region while maintaining discipline and following instructions issued by the administration.

A Spiritually and Physically Demanding Journey

Situated at an altitude of more than 15,000 feet above sea level, Shri Hemkunt Sahib is surrounded by seven snow-clad peaks and a glacial lake. The high-altitude location makes the pilgrimage both a spiritually significant journey and a physically demanding undertaking.

Religious Significance of Hemkunt Sahib

Shri Hemkunt Sahib occupies a prominent place in Sikh religious tradition. According to the 'Bachittar Natak' in the Dasam Granth, the location is associated with the intense meditation and penance, or Tapasthan, of Guru Gobind Singh Ji in his previous birth. The shrine's setting amid the Himalayan mountains and its glacial lake has also made the Hemkunt Sahib route an important part of Uttarakhand's religious tourism landscape.

Management and Gratitude

The annual pilgrimage involves thousands of devotees undertaking the journey through challenging mountain terrain. The administration, security agencies, Army personnel, volunteers and sevadars play an important role in managing the movement of pilgrims and providing assistance along the route.

Trust President Narendra Jeet Singh Bindra expressed gratitude to the Uttarakhand government, district administration, police, security forces, Army personnel, sevadars and the Sangat for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth conduct of this year's pilgrimage. He also appealed to all concerned departments and sevadars to continue their selfless service during the remaining period of the yatra so that pilgrims can complete their journey safely and comfortably.

The Trust said that maintaining a safe, disciplined and devotee-friendly environment would remain a priority until the formal conclusion of the pilgrimage on October 10. With the valley currently displaying its seasonal floral diversity, the remaining weeks of the pilgrimage are also expected to offer devotees an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the high Himalayas alongside their spiritual journey. The Trust has urged pilgrims to remain mindful of the high-altitude terrain and weather conditions and to cooperate with officials and volunteers throughout the route.