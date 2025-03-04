'It was me who made your father': Nitish Kumar's heated exchange with Tejashwi in big assembly showdown| WATCH

In his speech, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted that he played a "key role" in shaping the political career of Tejashwi's father, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

The Bihar assembly witnessed a verbal exchange between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during Kumar's post-budget speech on Tuesday. In his speech, Kumar asserted that he played a "key role" in shaping the political career of Tejashwi's father, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav.

As Kumar was making his speech, Tejashwi interrupted him, over which Kumar said, "What was there in Bihar earlier? It was me who made your father what he became. Even the people from your caste questioned me on why I was supporting him, but I still did"

Earlier, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal, during his address, praised the state budget and said that new projects in infrastructure and Airports will give a new direction to the state's development under the NDA.

Also read: 'There’s something called India?': Korean taxi driver refuses to believe India exists, convo goes viral| WATCH

Sanjay Jaiswal said, "The budget is historic. During Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure, the budget cost would be Rs 30000 crores, and today, after 20 years, the budget cost is Rs 3 lakh crores. New projects on infrastructure and the Airport will give a new direction to the development of the state under NDA."

Reacting to the criticism of the RJD leaders, he said that Tejashwi Yadav "does not read the budget, nor does he understand it."

Bihar's government on Monday unveiled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2025-26, marking a significant 13.6 per cent increase from the previous year's Rs 2.79 lakh crore allocation.

This budget, presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, holds special significance as it's the ruling government's last budget before the state elections later this year.

The substantial hike in budget allocation is expected to bolster various sectors, including infrastructure development, social welfare, human development, and administrative purposes. 

Also read: Bombay HC stays FIR order against ex-SEBI chief Madhabi Buch, 5 others over ‘stock market listing violations’

