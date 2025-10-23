A teenage boy from Manglaghat, Puri, Odisha, died after being hit by a speeding train while filming an Instagram reel near Janakadeipur railway station. He was returning from Dakshinakali Temple with his mother when the tragic incident occurred.

Puri, Odisha: In a tragic incident highlighting the dangers of risky social media stunts, a teenage boy from Manglaghat in Odisha's Puri district died after being struck by a speeding train while filming an Instagram reel near Janakadeipur railway station on Tuesday.

According to reports, the boy had accompanied his mother to the Dakshinakali Temple earlier in the day for darshan. The accident occurred when they were returning home and stopped near the railway tracks.

Disclaimer: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

'Boy was dangerously close to railway line to for a video'

Witnesses said the boy stood dangerously close to the railway line to record a short video on his mobile phone. While posing for the reel, he failed to notice a train approaching at high speed. The train hit him instantly, killing him on the spot.

Railway personnel and local residents rushed to the scene moments after the accident. Upon receiving information, officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the site, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations confirmed that the mishap occurred due to the teenager's negligence while attempting to capture a video for social media. Officials stated that no foul play was suspected, and the boy’s death was purely accidental.

Authorities on the incident

The authorities have repeatedly warned against filming videos near railway tracks, calling it extremely dangerous and life-threatening.

A senior GRP official said, "People, especially youngsters, must realise that a few seconds of video is not worth risking their lives. Railways are not places for entertainment."

The heartbreaking incident has left the local community in shock and serves as a grim reminder of the increasing trend of hazardous stunts for social media popularity. Police have urged parents to guide their children on using social media responsibly and prioritising safety over online fame.