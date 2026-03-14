Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed Congress, accusing it of turning Parliament into a 'shop of lies'. He said the opposition's sole objective is to disrupt proceedings, obstructing discussions on vital national issues.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan slammed the opposition over repeated disruptions in Parliament, stating that Congress has turned it into a "shop of lies". He said that rumours, confusion, and propaganda form the very foundation of Congress' politics.

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Congress Politics Based on 'Propaganda', Says Pradhan

In a post on X, Pradhan on Friday said that under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, the government is working with a spirit of cooperation and solutions for nation-building, yet the opposition, especially Congress, is demonstrating a new low in democratic decorum in Parliament every single day. "@INCIndia has today completely turned into a "shop of lies," where rumors, confusion, and propaganda form the very foundation of their politics. Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government is working with a spirit of cooperation and solutions for nation-building, yet the opposition, especially Congress, is demonstrating a new low in democratic decorum in Parliament every single day," the Union Minister said.

He further stated the opposition's sole objective was to prevent Parliament from functioning smoothly. "The opposition's sole remaining objective is to prevent Parliament from functioning even for a day. Through uproar, sloganeering, and premeditated disruptions, they are not allowing Parliament to run, which obstructs discussions on the country's vital issues and harms the interests of the citizens," he said.

Pradhan said Parliament is a platform for policy-making and decisions in the public interest, but Congress has turned it into an arena for its political self-interest and cheap publicity stunts. "Parliament is a platform for policy-making and decisions in the public interest, but Congress has turned it into an arena for its political self-interest and cheap publicity stunts. This attitude is not only a disgrace to parliamentary traditions but a grave insult to the Indian Constitution, the dignity of democracy, and the trust of millions of voters," he concluded.

Uproar Over LPG Shortage Triggers Disruptions

This comes after proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned amid continued uproar by Opposition MPs over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders in several parts of the country, and criticised the government's claim that there was no supply crisis. Earlier, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also slammed the opposition MPs over repeated disruptions in Parliament and said the public is angry with them. (ANI)