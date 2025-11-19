A 22-year-old man in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, accidentally shot himself while filming a Reel with a country-made pistol after smoking cannabis with friends. To hide the mistake, he and his friends allegedly tried to frame three men.

A strange and shocking case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, where a young man accidentally shot himself while making a social media Reel and then allegedly tried to turn the incident into an attempt-to-murder case. The police have now exposed the entire conspiracy and have arrested three people, while the main complainant is on the run, according to a report by The Times of India.

Complaint filed to settle an old grudge

On November 14, 22-year-old Samir Saudagar, a resident of Panna district, reached Nagod police station and claimed that three men had attacked him. He named Nishant Singh as the main accused and said Nishant had fired at him with the intention to kill. Samir said the bullet hit the little finger of his left hand.

He told police that Nishant held an old grudge because Samir had beaten him months earlier for misbehaving with his sister. Based on his complaint, police registered a case of attempt to murder and also added charges under the Arms Act.

Phone records reveal major doubts

But soon, investigators found major gaps in Samir's story. Under the supervision of Station House Officer Ashok Pandey, police checked mobile tower locations. The biggest clue came from Nishant’s phone records, which placed him in Pune, Maharashtra, at the exact time Samir claimed the attack took place in Satna. This proved that Nishant could not have been anywhere near the scene.

This discovery pushed police to question Samir's friends more strictly. What they revealed changed the entire case.

Cannabis session and a careless video stunt

According to the investigation, Samir had not been attacked at all. He had been travelling with his friends, Sanjay Beldar, Pradeep Prajapati, Rajababu Tamrakar, Dillu Muslim and Mante alias Himanshu Yadav, in a car owned by Pradeep. The group had smoked cannabis together.

While they were driving towards Peepal Chauraha, Samir took out a country-made pistol and started recording a Reel for Snapchat. As the car reached Behnaan Pulia, the pistol suddenly went off. The bullet passed through Samir's left hand, injuring his palm and finger.

A planned lie to trap an innocent man

Instead of admitting that the gun fired by mistake, Samir and his friends decided to use the situation to take revenge for an old dispute. Together, they created a false story accusing Nishant and two others of trying to kill him. They went to the police station and filed the false crime complaint to make the lie look real.

Police crack the case and make arrests

Once the truth came out, police cleared Nishant's name and filed a fresh case against Samir and his five associates for giving false information, criminal conspiracy, hiding evidence and keeping an illegal weapon, the TOI report added.

Police have arrested three, Mante alias Himanshu Yadav (21), Sanjay Beldar (25) and Pradeep Prajapati (24). The car used on the day of the incident has also been seized. Samir, who is now the main accused, is currently absconding, and searches are on to find him.