Defence Minister Rajnath Singh defended UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Bulldozer Baba' image in Lucknow, stating a bulldozer also prepares the ground for development. He praised Yogi for 'cleaning society' and lauded the city's progress.

'Bulldozer Prepares Ground for Development'

Referring to the term "Bulldozer Baba" often used for Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that a bulldozer also prepares the ground for development. The Defence Minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of the Green Corridor in Lucknow on Friday, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present.

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Singh said, "People know Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as 'Bulldozer Baba'. He used bulldozers against the houses of mafias and criminals. But people usually see only one side of the bulldozer. A bulldozer not only demolishes, but it also prepares the ground for development." Rajnath Singh also mentioned the changing face of Lucknow in the field of cleanliness and praised Mayor Sushma Kharkwal as well as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for it. "Yogi Adityanath has also done the satisfying work of cleaning society by removing those who spread filth in it, the people who are like the garbage of society," said the Defence Minister.

Yogi's Overseas Visit to Boost UP's Growth

Mentioning the recent overseas visit of CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh said Uttar Pradesh is already developing rapidly, and after CM Yogi visits Japan and Singapore, the pace of development is expected to increase even further "Yogi was recently on a visit to Japan and Singapore. Even while abroad, his attire and food habits remained the same. Many people change their ways when they go overseas, but Yogi Ji remained exactly the same. Uttar Pradesh is already developing rapidly, and after the Chief Minister's visit to Japan and Singapore, the pace of development is expected to increase even further. If Japan's technology is combined with the hard work of the people of Uttar Pradesh, the results will be remarkable," said Rajnath Singh.

Lucknow's Infrastructure Transformation

He added, "At one time, it was painful to see traffic jams on the roads of Lucknow. Therefore, in coordination with the government of Uttar Pradesh, we worked to improve the traffic system. Our effort has been to ensure that development is not visible only on paper, but is also reflected in people's lives."

Green Corridor Project Details

Sharing details about the project, Rajnath Singh said, "The Green Corridor road project, which is about 28 km long, has a total cost of around ₹7,000 crore. It will pass through the middle of Lucknow and Shaheed Path, Kisan Path and Ring Road. During its construction, whenever trees came in the way, more than 150 trees were transplanted instead of being cut down."