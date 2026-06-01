An 18-year-old was killed and her friend injured after a car rammed their scooter in Chennai. The incident allegedly stemmed from a bar fight. Police have arrested three men, charging them with murder, and are searching for other suspects.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 1 (ANI): An 18-year-old woman was killed, and her 17-year-old friend sustained serious injuries after a car allegedly rammed into the two-wheeler they were travelling on near the Koyambedu flyover in Chennai during the early hours of Sunday. Police have arrested three people in connection with the incident and seized the car used in the crime.

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According to the police, the accident occurred around midnight on the road leading from Koyambedu towards Thirumangalam. Upon receiving information about a collision involving a car and a two-wheeler, personnel from the K-11 CMBT Police Station rushed to the spot. One of the victims, identified as a 18yr old from Villupuram district, died on the spot. Her friend, who was riding with her, sustained severe injuries and was admitted to the Government Medical Hospital for treatment.

Bar altercation preceded crash

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the two women, along with their friends, had visited a private bar in the Koyambedu area on Saturday, May 30th night. During their visit, a verbal altercation reportedly broke out between their group and a group of men who were also present at the establishment. The argument later escalated into a physical confrontation before bar bouncers intervened and dispersed both groups.

Police said the two groups allegedly clashed again outside a nearby shop after leaving the bar, but were once again separated by the bouncers and sent away.

Fatal chase ensues

The women subsequently left the area on two motorcycles heading towards Thirumangalam. Meanwhile, the rival group was travelling in a car. During the course of the journey, some women among the group allegedly hurled stones at the car, police said. Enraged by the incident, the occupants of the car allegedly chased the two-wheeler carrying the 18-year-old and deliberately rammed into it at high speed, causing the fatal crash before fleeing the scene.

Murder case registered, 3 arrested

Based on the investigation, the K-11 CMBT Police registered a case under charges of murder and arrested three accused, aged 21, of Arumbakkam, a 19-year-old from Choolaimedu, and another 19-year-old from Nerkundram. The car used in the offence has been seized.

Chennai Police said further investigation is underway, and special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend other suspects who are currently absconding. Authorities are continuing efforts to establish the full sequence of events leading to the crime. (ANI)