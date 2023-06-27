UP lady cop's 'Swades moment' lights up old woman's life (WATCH)

IPS officer Anukriti Sharma brings light to an elderly woman's life by arranging electricity installation at her home in Uttar Pradesh. Watch the heartwarming video of the moment, spreading joy and gratitude.

In the town of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, an elderly woman named Noorjahan had been living without electricity for many years. However, her life took a heartwarming turn when IPS officer Anukriti Sharma discovered her plight and took it upon herself to bring light to Noorjahan's home and her life. With the help of her dedicated team, Anukriti Sharma reached out to the electricity department and successfully coordinated the installation of an electricity meter at Noorjahan's residence.

This inspiring act of kindness was captured in a touching video that was later shared on Twitter, spreading joy and bringing smiles to people's faces.

The video begins with Anukriti Sharma IPS and her team gathered outside Noorjahan's house, where a man can be seen installing the electricity meter. As the video unfolds, Noorjahan's face lights up with pure joy as a bulb illuminates her humble abode. The team also takes the time to show Noorjahan how to operate the fan and bulb, explaining the simple on and off functions. Towards the end of the video, Noorjahan expresses her immense happiness by offering sweets as a gesture of gratitude to the team.

Anukriti Sharma IPS took to Twitter to share the heartwarming moment, describing it as a "Swades moment" in her life. Bringing electricity to Noorjahan's home felt like bringing light into her world, and the genuine smile on Noorjahan's face brought immense satisfaction. Anukriti Sharma expressed her gratitude to SHO Jitendra ji and the entire team for their unwavering support in making this positive change possible.

Who is Anukriti Sharma IPS?

Anukriti Sharma is a 2020 batch IPS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre. Presently, she is the Assistant Superintendent of Police of Bulandshahr. She cleared the UPSC exam in the year 2019. This was her fourth attempt. Earlier, she had gone abroad for studies. But soon came back. Anukriti Sharma is originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan.