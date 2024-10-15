Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP HORROR! PG hostel manager stuffs cloth in students' mouth, thrashes them with belt over rent dispute |WATCH

    In a horrifying display of cruelty, a viral video has surfaced, showing a hostel manager in Uttar Pradesh's Agra savagely beating two students over a rent dispute.

    In a horrifying display of cruelty, a viral video has surfaced, showing a hostel manager in Uttar Pradesh's Agra savagely beating two students over a rent dispute. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, as it reveals the lengths to which power and unchecked authority can be abused in what should be a place of learning and safety.

    The students, identified as Shivam and his friend, were subjected to a brutal attack inside their PG hostel. The hostel manager, enraged over an ongoing rent disagreement, allegedly stuffed cloth into the mouths of both students before mercilessly striking them with a belt. The sheer viciousness of the attack was compounded by the fact that it was recorded on video, which has since gone viral, drawing attention to the growing issue of student safety in hostels across the region.

    The shocking incident reportedly occurred several days ago, but only now has it come to light after the video surfaced online. The graphic footage shows the students being helpless, unable to defend themselves, pleading as they were beaten repeatedly by the enraged hostel manager. After enduring this savage punishment, the students reportedly vacated the hostel room.

    The viral nature of the video has fueled public anger, with many questioning how such a barbaric act could occur unchecked. As the disturbing video continues to circulate, calls for action against the manager grow louder.

    Taking cognizance of the viral video, Agra Police wrote on X, "The above case is old, notice has been given to the concerned PG and necessary legal action is being taken by New Agra Police Station."

