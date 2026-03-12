Ghazipur police have arrested a woman and her son for allegedly killing her 19-year-old daughter over an interfaith relationship. The accused, Afsana (48) and her son Afsar (26), were apprehended on Monday evening while reportedly attempting to flee.

Police said the victim, Farzana, daughter of Imam Kha, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on March 2. Her body was discovered in the agricultural field of Bodhan Kumar, located outside the village under the jurisdiction of Ghazipur police station in Fatehpur district.

Following the discovery, police registered an FIR against unknown persons under Sections 103(1) and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

It was found that the mother and brother allegedly took Farzana to a pulses field on the intervening night of March 1 and 2, where they forced her to consume sulphas powder.

After the incident, the accused allegedly moved the body to another field in an attempt to cover up the crime. Police said Afsana then travelled to Fatehpur while Afsar returned home.

The following day, Afsana reportedly approached Ghazipur police regarding her daughter’s death. However, when police asked her to file a formal complaint, both she and her son allegedly refused, stating that they did not wish to pursue legal action.

Suspicion deepened when police examined the call detail records and location data of the two accused. Police found that despite leaving the scene separately, the mother and son remained in constant contact.

As the investigation progressed and more evidence surfaced, police concluded that Farzana was allegedly killed by her own mother and brother, who were enraged over her relationship with a Hindu man.

The accused allegedly forced the teenager to consume sulphas powder due to fears surrounding the relationship and concerns about the family’s social reputation.