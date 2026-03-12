Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed doubt over PM Modi's assurance on the LPG crisis. Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's flawed foreign policy, warning of a bigger problem and compromised energy security, urging the PM to protect citizens.

Congress Doubts PM's Assurance on LPG Crisis

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens not to panic, saying India would overcome the LPG cylinder gas crisis as it did during COVID-Pandemic, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed hope that PM Modi is right, but doubted the situation. On PM Modi assuring citizens amid reports of nationwide LPG shortage, Congress MP briefly told reporters," I hope he is right, but it doesn't look like it."

Rahul Gandhi Blames 'Flawed Foreign Policy'

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi also took on the government and said that the LPG problem will get bigger in the coming days and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the citizens' interests and energy requirements remain protected. Gandhi said, "All fuel is going to be a problem because essentially our energy security has been compromised. Flawed foreign policy has created this problem. Now we have to prepare. We still have a bit of time left. The government and the Prime Minister should instantly start the preparations; otherwise crores of people will suffer great losses."

"It is a much bigger issue than whether Iran will allow fuel or not. This war is fundamentally about the current world order. We're entering an unstable time. During this time, you have to change your mindset. What I am suggesting to the government is that now they need to start thinking deeply and ensure that our people do not suffer heavy losses. This is not a political statement. I can see a big problem coming. The problem is that the Prime Minister is not able to function as the Prime Minister of the country. There is a reason for it, which is that he is trapped. Anyway, he still needs to make sure that people of India are protected, and our energy security is managed by us. The Prime Minister is unable to function as the PM because he is trapped. Anyway, he needs to make sure that people of India are protected," the LoP added.

INDIA Bloc Demands Parliament Discussion

The INDIA bloc leaders have sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor called for a discussion on the reports of shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the Parliament, underlining that the Parliament is a platform to assure the public and conduct discussions on such important matters. "Such issues should be discussed in Parliament. The government should be informed. You know how long the lines are for LPG cylinders... Some restaurants have said that they don't have the gas to cook food, they can provide tea, but not the 'dosa'. Is this the situation in the country now? You know that prices have been increased. This is a platform to present all this to the public. All we want is a discussion and the government to provide assurances to the public. It cannot be that they simply run the government according to their own will," he said

Government Responds on LPG Production

The Government says that following measures taken by it domestic LPG production has increased by about 25% and the entire domestic #LPG production is being directed towards household consumers . (ANI)