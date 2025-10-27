UP CM Yogi visited Kabirdham Ashram in Mustafabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, where he unveiled statues of Shri Kshamadevji and Shri Guruman Saheb and planted a Rudraksh tree. He said such places strengthen devotion, harmony, and selfless service.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the renowned Kabirdham Ashram in Mustafabad, Lakhimpur Kheri, situated along the India-Nepal border, on Sunday. During his visit, he unveiled the new statues of Shri Kshamadevji and Shri Guruman Saheb as part of the Ashram’s annual tradition of installing statues of revered saints in new forms. The Chief Minister inaugurated the statues by cutting the ribbon, offering garlands, and receiving blessings.

On this occasion, CM Yogi also planted a Rudraksh tree within the Ashram premises. Praising the Kabirdham Ashram’s rich spiritual heritage, its culture of service, and its atmosphere of patriotism, he said that such sacred places strengthen the values of harmony, devotion, and selfless service in society. A large number of saints, devotees, and public representatives associated with the Ashram attended the event.

CM Yogi Proposes Renaming Mustafabad to Kabirdham

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), October 27: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while attending the Smriti Prakatyotsav Mela-2025 in Mustafabad village on Monday, announced a proposal to rename the village as Kabirdham, honouring the spiritual legacy of Sant Kabir Das. The Chief Minister said the renaming aims to restore the place’s “true identity” linked with Kabir’s teachings and cultural significance.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi shared that locals informed him Mustafabad had no Muslim residents, which led him to question the relevance of its current name. “When I asked the name of this village and learned it is Mustafabad, I inquired about the Muslim population and was told none live here. So, I thought, when no Muslims reside here, it should be named Kabirdham,” he said.

Criticism of Previous Governments

Taking a dig at earlier administrations, particularly the Congress, the Chief Minister accused them of “distorting India’s cultural identities.” “They made Ayodhya into Faizabad, Prayagraj into Allahabad, and Kabirdham into Mustafabad. We have restored the real identities of these places,” he remarked, highlighting his government’s efforts to reclaim traditional names.

Other Engagements and Meetings

Before his Lakhimpur visit, CM Yogi held Janta Darshan in Lucknow to address public grievances. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in New Delhi, expressing gratitude for their guidance. Additionally, he reviewed preparations for the upcoming Garh Ganga Mela 2025, directing officials to maintain discipline and avoid obscene performances during cultural events.