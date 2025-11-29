UP CM Yogi Adityanath touted the state's development, noting it has 55% of India's expressways and the largest rail network. He announced the upcoming inauguration of Jewar airport by PM Modi and celebrated the completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

UP leads in infrastructure development

Emphasising the state's rising development, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that the state contains 55 per cent of India's expressways, including the largest railway network across the nation.

Speaking on Day 1 of the 3-day Gorakhpur Trade Show, the UP CM mentioned that the state has the most metro cities and the most airports in the country. He also informed that Jewar airport, which will be India's fifth largest airport, will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi next month.

"55% of the expressway in the country is located in Uttar Pradesh. The biggest rail network in the country is in Uttar Pradesh. The state has the maximum metro cities in the country. The maximum number of airports in the country is in Uttar Pradesh; 16 airports are functional and 4 of them are international airports. The fifth, India's biggest airport, Jewar is ready. Within next one month, the PM will inaugurate it.", CM Yogi said.

'Ram Janmabhoomi temple completed'

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Yogi Adityanath said the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, the birthplace of Lord Ram, has been "completed today" and that the "saffron flag is fluttering". CM Yogi also highlighted the "unlimited potential" of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is a state with unlimited potential. It is also the birthplace of Lord Ram. Today, the grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple has been completed, and the saffron flag is fluttering atop it..."

The Chief Minister on Tuesday participated in 'Special Gurumati Samagam' on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On the occasion, CM Yogi Adityanath mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya to hoist the saffron flag atop the Ram Temple.

" PM Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya today. To mark the completion of the construction of the Shri Ram temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, the saffron flag of India's Sanatan Dharma was hoisted atop the Shri Ram temple today. This is the same saffron flag for which the generations of Sikh Gurus have been sacrificing themselves...," CM Yogi said. (ANI)