BJP National President JP Nadda attended the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' in Vadodara, crediting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the unification of India and stating that the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' is possible only due to his efforts.

Nadda Highlights Patel's Contribution to United India

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda on Saturday attended the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' in Vadodara, Gujarat, and highlighted the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to unite the country.

Addressing the event, JP Nadda highlighted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the Indian freedom struggle. "Today we talk about Viksit Bharat, but the India we see today is only possible because of the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. From past generations to future ones, Sardar Patel will always be remembered. After Gandhi's call for the Independence struggle, he left his profession as a barrister and a comfortable life. He fought for farmers' rights and stood against the British, opposing the brutal taxes that were imposed on them," he said.

Vision of 'One India - Great India'

After the event, JP Nadda took to X and hailed Sardar Patel's leadership in creating "One India - Great India" by uniting 562 princely states. "Sardar Patel ji played an important role in realising the vision of an ancient nation as a nation builder and in creating "One India - Great India." After independence, by uniting 562 princely states, Sardar Sahab gave a new dimension to the concept of an undivided India," JP Nadda said in a post on X.

"His dream of building a glorious India is being realised under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji," he added.

Further speaking about the event, JP Nadda said, "On the occasion of Sardar Sahab's 150th birth anniversary, all the vehicles participating in the national foot march from his birthplace, Karamsad, to Kevadia are fortunate that they are not only witnesses to a moment in history but are also becoming an integral part of it. "

"While imbibing Sardar Sahab's thoughts on continuously maintaining the unity and integrity of the nation with the new generation, we are all dedicated to the direction of building a "Developed and Self-Reliant India," he added.

Sardar@150 National Unity March Details

The Sardar@150 National Unity March, organised by MY Bharat under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, advanced into its fourth day today with unwavering enthusiasm and public participation. Launched on November 26 in Anand to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the padyatra continues to mobilise youth across the nation and honour the architect of India's unity, according to an official statement.

Since its inception, the march has drawn extraordinary participation. Nationwide engagement has now crossed 15.5 lakh citizens, covering 640 districts, 1,524 padyatras, 451 Lok Sabha constituencies, and over 23,820 institutions. The National Padyatra from Karamsad to Kevadiya has covered 57 km by Day 4, reflecting widespread support from communities, youth groups, and MY Bharat volunteers, it added.

The fourth day of the National Padyatra began along a vibrant route covering Yash Complex, ISKCON Temple (Gotri Road), BPCL Charging Station, Brahma Kumaris Atladara, and the Atladara BAPS Temple. (ANI)