BJP Assists in Voter List Revision

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls is underway, and they are raising awareness among people and helping them complete the process. He emphasised that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are visiting door to door to spread public awareness and ensure assistance in filling out the enumeration forms of eligible voters.

"The SIR exercise is being carried out, and our party workers are visiting door to door in their respective assembly areas and helping the public to get their names added to the voters' list. Every MLA should take care of their assembly. Our party is taking care of all sections of society to get genuine voters' names added to the voters' list across the state...We are raising public awareness about the SIR...As part of these efforts, I have reached Ujjain today...," CM Yadav said. He expressed satisfaction that all the genuine voters' names should be added in the exercise of the Election Commission of India, and voters should utilise their rights in the largest democracy of the world.

ECI's Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

Last month, the ECI announced the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026. The first phase of the SIR was completed in Bihar ahead of the state's Assembly elections. The ongoing exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. (ANI)