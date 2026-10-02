A woman in UP's Hamirpur attacked her daughter's lover's father outside a court after the young woman said she wanted to stay with her boyfriend. The girl had reportedly left home with the Kanpur resident and was recovered by police. A video of the alleged assault has gone viral, while police said no formal complaint has been filed.

A dramatic incident linked to a love affair was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district after a woman allegedly attacked the father of her daughter's lover outside a court. A video of the assault, showing the woman hitting the man with slippers and kicking him, has been circulating on social media. The incident happened after the young woman, who had left home with her lover, appeared before a court to record her statement.

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Woman had left home with lover

The case relates to a village under the Biwanr police station area of Hamirpur. The young woman allegedly left home on September 20 with a man from Kanpur’s Bithoor area. Police traced and recovered her on Wednesday. She was subsequently produced before the court on Thursday for recording her statement, according to a report by Aaj Tak.

According to reports, the woman told the court that she wanted to stay with her lover. Her statement reportedly angered her mother, who was waiting outside the court premises.

Mother allegedly attacks man

Soon after hearing her daughter’s statement, the woman allegedly confronted the young man’s father and attacked him.

A video circulating online purportedly shows the woman slapping and kicking the man before also hitting him with her slippers. The alleged assault took place outside the court premises.

After the incident, the woman reportedly got into a Bolero vehicle and left the spot.

The video has since attracted attention on social media, with the incident being described as a confrontation between the two families over the young woman’s relationship.

Police yet to receive complaint

Police said no official complaint had been filed by either side in connection with the alleged assault.

Hamirpur Circle Officer Sadar Yashpal Singh said police had not received any information or written complaint regarding the incident. He added that appropriate legal action would be taken if either party approached the police with a complaint.