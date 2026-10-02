After reaching the apartment, the teenager and his mother reportedly got into an argument over an issue. During the heated exchange, he allegedly attacked her repeatedly with a wrench, causing her death at the spot. Police said the boy later called his father and informed him about the killing. He also contacted the police.

A 17-year-old boy has been detained in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after allegedly killing his 42-year-old mother with a wrench, police said. The incident took place at around 9 pm on Thursday at the family’s residence. According to police, the teenager had been living separately from his parents. He had expressed a desire to meet his mother that evening, following which his father called him home.

Teen attacks mother during argument

After reaching the apartment, the teenager and his mother reportedly got into an argument over an issue. During the heated exchange, he allegedly attacked her repeatedly with a wrench, causing her death at the spot.

Police said the boy later called his father and informed him about the killing, according to a report by India Today. He also contacted the police. Senior officers, including the local DCP, reached the residence, while a forensic team examined the scene and collected evidence.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

The police have taken the teenager into custody and are questioning him as part of the investigation.

Family had disagreements over teenager's sexuality

Police said there had been long-standing disagreements within the family over the teenager’s homosexuality. The family had reportedly decided to keep him away from home because of concerns about social stigma.

His father also told police that the boy had been experiencing mental health-related difficulties and had received treatment at different hospitals. Police are examining this history as part of the investigation, without drawing any conclusion about its connection to the killing.

Around four months ago, the family had rented a separate room for the teenager in Lucknow, about 1.5 km from their home. His family provided him with money each month for his living expenses.

The teenager is the couple’s only child. His father is a clothes trader.

Police said investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the killing, the family’s disputes and the teenager’s background as they continue the probe.