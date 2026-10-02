In a massive crackdown named 'Operation Kavach-15.0', Delhi Police arrested 256 drug offenders and filed 214 NDPS cases. The operation across 1,708 locations led to significant seizures of drugs like heroin, cocaine, and ganja.

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): In a massive and coordinated crackdown against narcotics networks across the national capital, the Delhi Police have arrested 256 drug offenders and registered 214 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of 'Operation Kavach-15.0', officials said.

Operation Details

According to police, the intelligence-led operation was conducted across 1,708 locations in Delhi with the objective of disrupting drug syndicates and taking action against individuals involved in narcotics-related activities. The drive focused on conducting detailed financial investigations and mapping forward and backward linkages to systematically identify and dismantle wider trafficking chains.

Massive Seizure of Contraband and Cash

During the extensive raids, police seized a substantial cache of contraband, including 111.748 kg of ganja, 3.959 kg of heroin/smack, 684.22 grams of MDMA, and 1.047 kg of cocaine, along with other narcotics. A variety of synthetic drugs, tablets, capsules, and injections were also confiscated. Additionally, police recovered suspected drug money amounting to approximately Rs 23 lakh.

Wanted Criminals Apprehended

As part of the operation, law enforcement agencies also traced and apprehended 15 declared proclaimed offenders and seven wanted accused linked to various narco-trafficking networks, officials added. (ANI)