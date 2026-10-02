BJP MP Tarun Chugh and PM Narendra Modi praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage in saving 174 passengers. The pilot averted a tragedy on a flydubai flight after being stabbed by the co-pilot in an alleged terror attempt.

PM Modi, Leaders Salute Pilot's Bravery

BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Friday praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind, saying the pilot had set an example of courage and humanity before the world. "A brave son of India has set an example of courage and humanity before the world. Captain Smit Machchhar, a devotee of Lord Hanuman, saved the lives of 174 passengers without regard for his own safety. Despite being critically injured, his courage, presence of mind, and dedication to duty averted a major air tragedy," Chugh said.

He said Prime Minister Modi spoke to the Captain and saluted his bravery while wishing him a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire nation. "Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Captain, saluted his bravery, and wished him a speedy recovery on behalf of the entire nation. The PM rightly stated that India is proud of this brave son," he said.

Chugh said leaders across the globe had saluted Captain Smit's bravery. "Leaders across the globe have saluted Captain Smit's bravery. It is a moment of pride for India that the man who risked his own life to save 174 passengers is a son of India," he said.

Details of the Mid-Air Crisis

The September 30 security crisis involved the flydubai flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes prior to the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft.

The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Captain Machchhar's Recovery and Morale

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to pilot Captain Smit Machchhar. Captain Machchhar gave details of his experience to the Prime Minister and spoke of what gave him courage during the incident. The PM applauded his bravery and wished him a quick recovery.

According to India's envoy to the UAE, Dipak Mittal, Captain Smit Machchhar is in a stable condition and is recovering well in a UAE hospital. Dipak Mittal, who met the injured pilot and his family in a hospital here, said Smit Machchhar’s morale is high, and he was “smiling and also laughing”.

Speaking to Prasar Bharati following his visit to the hospital, the Ambassador said that the captain is receiving good treatment and the Indian Embassy is in constant touch with the officials. "I just met him along with his family here, in the hospital, in the UAE, and he's doing well. I was very relieved to see, and very reassured, that he's doing well; he's quite stable. He was talking, he was chatting, a bit of discomfort, but I think he's under good medical care here in the UAE," Mittal told Prasar Bharati.

Describing Captain Machchhar as a "brave son of India," the envoy commended his courageous response during the mid-air emergency, noting that his actions saved hundreds of lives and prevented a major catastrophe.

(ANI)