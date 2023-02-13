Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP: Baghpat wedding turns into wrestling arena after groom's uncle was not served paneer; video goes viral

    In a viral video, a violent fight broke out after the groom's uncle was not served paneer at a wedding in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 7:50 PM IST

    Indians love paneer, without a doubt. However, some people adore it to the point where the absence of it leads to significant arguments between wedding parties. The bridegroom's side, or Baratis, were incensed when cottage cheese (paneer) was not given at the groom's uncle's wedding feast in the Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh.

    As a result, a fight broke out between the bride's side (gharatis) and the baraatis. To thin out the gathering, the cops had to use a lathi charge. The tragedy happened when the wedding procession (baraat) was travelling from Gurana village in the Barot Kotwali region to Baghpat city on Wednesday.

    There wasn't any paneer, so the groom's uncle (fufa) and a few other Baratis reportedly fought with the servers. The DJ received harsh criticism from the baraatis for not playing their preferred music. Even after the bride's side members explained, the groom's side remained agitated. The two parties then started fighting. The bride's and the groom's sides of the wedding party beat each other with clubs and belts.

    Following that, a crowd soon gathered there. On social media, the incident's video is becoming very popular. In the footage, numerous men can be seen pulling and assaulting one another. Additionally, a person is seen kicking and belting a man who appears to be a waiter.

    The police detained three to four of the fight's participants and took them to the police station. The police eventually released them, nevertheless, in response to demands from both sides. The Police station in-charge, Sanjay Kumar, said a minor dispute occurred during the wedding ceremony. According to reports, a solution has been achieved between both sides. The viral video on Twitter has amassed over 140k views.

    It is noteworthy that 'BaghpatChaatFight' became a craze in 2020 when a violent altercation between two groups of chaat vendors in Baghpat went viral on social media. Videos of the now-famous fight with enhanced effects and music have been widely distributed.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 7:50 PM IST
