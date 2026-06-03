A Delhi woman posted a video on Instagram sharing that she had booked an Uber bike for her commute but interestingly, her driver managed to forget the most important part of the ride - the passenger herself.

A Delhi woman posted a video on Instagram sharing that she had booked an Uber bike for her commute but interestingly, her driver managed to forget the most important part of the ride - the passenger herself.

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The bizarre incident was shared by Instagram user Pratima, who recounted how an Uber bike rider arrived at her pickup location, handed over a helmet, and then sped away before she could even get on the bike.

In the video, Pratima is seen standing by a busy roadside, helmet in hand. According to her, the rider was talking on the phone as he approached and appeared ready to begin the trip.

Before Pratima could climb onto the bike, the driver accelerated into traffic and left, leaving her stranded at the pickup point with only the helmet as proof that the ride had ever arrived.

“I had booked an Uber bike, and I have this helmet. The driver was on his phone as he approached me, gave me the helmet, and drove off without me,” she said in the video.

Pratima shared the video with a witty caption, “Bike left without me ab helmet ka kya karu mai?” (The bike left without me, now what do I do with this helmet?)

In a follow-up video, Pratima revealed that the rider only realised something was wrong after he had already reached the destination. He then called in confusion and asked, “Madam, kahan rahe gayi aap?” (Madam, where are you?)

The rider reportedly had no idea that he had completed the journey without the passenger he was supposed to transport.

The second clip eventually showed Pratima reunited with the driver and finally taking her seat on the bike. She playfully accused him of making excuses for the mix-up.

The incident sparked a flood of reactions online, with many users sharing eerily similar experiences. Several commenters claimed they too had encountered bike taxi drivers who unknowingly headed toward the destination without their passengers, only discovering the mistake upon arrival.

Others recalled instances where riders allegedly completed most of the route before calling to ask why the customer had not shown up.