When daily wage labourer Durgesh Prasad could not afford luxury cars for his wedding procession, his friends arranged 30 e-rickshaws and turned the moment into something unforgettable.

A unique wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria has become the talk of the town. A groom from a financially struggling family was unable to arrange traditional vehicles for his baraat until his friends stepped in and turned the moment into something unforgettable.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident took place in Khukhundu village of Deoria district, where the wedding of Durgesh Prasad, son of late Ram Avatar Prasad, was scheduled on Sunday night. Working as a daily-wage labourer, Durgesh barely manages to support his family, making it impossible for him to hire cars for the procession.

Understanding his situation, Durgesh’s friends came together and arranged over 30 e-rickshaws to take the groom and around 100 baraatis to the bride’s village. As the procession rolled out, villagers gathered in large numbers to witness the extraordinary sight.

Scroll to load tweet…

A Baraat That Became a Spectacle

Dressed in his wedding attire, Durgesh rode atop an e-rickshaw with pride and pure joy, overwhelmed by the love and support of his friends. The long fleet of brightly lit e-rickshaws moving together through the village instantly became a spectacle, prompting many to cheer and celebrate this creative, budget-friendly, and environment-friendly procession.

As soon as the procession began, people lining the streets could be seen smiling, recording videos, and marvelling at the unity on display. “If one has true friends, no problem in life is unconquerable,” locals were heard saying.

Bride’s Village Welcomes the Baraat in Style

Durgesh was headed to Dumariya Lala village, where he married Shilpi, daughter of late Bullu Prasad and Anita Devi. Despite rising inflation and economic challenges, the spirit of the groom’s friends ensured the celebration remained memorable, joyous, and full of heart.

In an era where wedding extravagance often overshadows emotions, this e-rickshaw baraat stood out as a refreshing reminder that celebrations aren’t defined by wealth but by the people who stand with you.