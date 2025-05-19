A bride in Sambhal, India, called off her wedding after accusing the groom of being intoxicated during the ceremony. The groom claimed his friends spiked his drink, but the bride's family stood firm

Bareilly: A bizarre incident took place in Mulheta village, Sambhal, on Saturday night, when a groom was taken into police custody after the bride refused to marry him, alleging he was intoxicated during the ceremony.

The wedding procession, led by groom Amit Rana, arrived at the bride's doorstep around 11:30 pm. However, during the rituals, Amit began behaving strangely, prompting the bride, Kumari Shashi, to accuse him of being drunk. She called off the wedding, labeling him "useless."

The bride's family alleged that the entire wedding procession, including the groom's friends and family, were intoxicated. Amit, however, claimed he was tricked by his friends, who had secretly spiked his soft drink with alcohol without his knowledge.

"My friends secretly gave me alcohol. I didn't know it was spiked," he told police.

As the dispute escalated, police detained Amit and a relative. Both parties were brought to the police station, where mediation was attempted, but ultimately, the marriage was called off. No formal complaint was filed, and the families returned each other's gifts.

The bride's brother, Kishanpal, stated, "Most of the guests in the procession were drunk. My sister refused to marry someone who couldn't stay sober on his wedding day." The groom's family, however, tried to persuade the bride's family to reconsider, but to no avail.

SHO Bahjoi Harish Kumar confirmed that both parties were brought to the station, where mediation was done, but the marriage was ultimately called off.