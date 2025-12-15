Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring has filed a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking mandatory videography of vote counting in local body polls to ensure transparency and safeguard the credibility of the electoral process at grassroots level.

Punjab Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking mandatory videography of the counting of votes in recently held Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections in order to ensure "free, fair and transparent" elections at the grassroots level.

PIL Filed to Safeguard Electoral Credibility

In a public interest litigation, the Punjab Congress chief, through his counsel Nikhil Ghai, submitted that the petition was filed "in the interest of safeguarding the purity, transparency and credibility of the electoral process in elections to Zila Parishads in Punjab."

Absence of Videography Undermines Transparency

The PIL highlighted that vote counting is an integral part of the election process, and the lack of video recording leaves the process vulnerable to allegations of manipulation and arbitrariness. It reads, "Counting of votes is an integral, inseparable and decisive part of the election process, continuing till declaration of results. Despite this settled legal position, the counting of votes in Zila Parishad elections is conducted without mandatory videography, leaving no objective or verifiable record of the most sensitive stage of the election."

"The absence of videography renders the counting process opaque, vulnerable to arbitrariness and allegations of manipulation, thereby undermining public confidence in democratic institutions and violating Articles 14, 21 and 243K of the Constitution of India. Free and fair elections form part of the basic structure of the Constitution, and transparency at the counting stage is indispensable to uphold this mandate," it added.

Elections should leave no room for doubt. That’s why I’ve moved the Punjab & Haryana High Court seeking videography of vote counting in Zila Parishad and Block Samiti polls. People have the right to see that every vote is counted fairly. Transparency is the soul of democracy. pic.twitter.com/fPQNDsKJvj — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) December 15, 2025

Goal is Preventive Safeguards, Not Challenging Results

Warring's petition further clarified that their goal is not to dispute the outcome of any election, but rather to implement measures that ensure the electoral process is more transparent and trustworthy. The PIL reads, "The Petitioner does not seek to challenge any election or result, but seeks preventive institutional safeguards by way of mandatory videography of the counting process, which is a minimal, reasonable and constitutionally permissible measure. Videography neither interferes with the election process nor violates secrecy of ballot, rather, it strengthens accountability, deters malpractice and reduces post-election disputes."

"Hence, the present petition seeks issuance of appropriate directions to the Respondents to mandate videography of the counting of votes in elections in order to ensure free, fair and transparent elections at the grassroots level," it added. (ANI)