203 couples got married in a mass wedding ceremony in Mainpuri, UP, under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana. UP Minister Jaiveer Singh attended the event and blessed the couples, who each received financial aid of one lakh rupees.

A total of 203 couples tied the knot during a ceremony held under the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana in Mainpuri on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh was the Chief Guest. He blessed the newlywed couples and wished them a prosperous and blissful married life.

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'Boon for economically weaker families'

He emphasised the government's commitment to social welfare. "The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is proving to be a boon for economically weaker families. Our government is committed to the welfare of every section of society," he said.

Out of the 203 couples, 14 were from the Muslim community whose Nikah was solemnised according to their religious rituals, while Hindu couples were married amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns.

Financial Aid and Gifts

As part of the scheme, each newlywed couple was provided with financial assistance of one lakh rupees.

Following the completion of the rituals, all the couples were presented with gifts and best wishes from the dignitaries present.

Family members of the couples and local citizens were present in large numbers. The District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, along with public representatives and senior officials were also present.

About the Mass Marriage Initiative

The mass marriage initiative is part of the state government's to support families who face financial constraints in conducting wedding ceremonies.

Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana was launched by the Uttar Pradesh government in October 2017. (ANI)