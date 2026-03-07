Celebrations across states followed the UPSC Civil Services 2025 results. Toppers like Aastha Jain (9th rank) and Vaibhavi Agrawal (35th rank) shared their inspiring journeys. PM Modi congratulated successful candidates and motivated the others.

Celebrations erupted across several states as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination 2025, with successful candidates sharing inspiring stories of grit and determination while speaking to ANI.

Toppers Share Their Success Stories

In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, parents of Aastha Jain, who secured the 9th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025, expressed their pride. Her father said, "She secured 4th rank across India in the 12th board examinations. She has also cracked the UPSC exam three times. Currently, she is in the Rajasthan IPS cadre and is undergoing training in Hyderabad."

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Vaibhavi Agrawal, who secured the 35th rank, attributed her success to God, her mentors, coaching, and family support. "I attribute my success to God, the support of my mentors, coaching and family. As an IAS aspirant, one should continue working hard; persistence is the key to success. Anyone can achieve their goals if they keep trying. As I prepare to join the system, my focus will be on women's empowerment and education," she said.

In Dumka, Jharkhand, Sudipa Dutta, who secured the 41st rank, said her initial schooling was at St Joseph's in Banka, after which she completed her Class 12 in Dumka and graduated in Political Science. "I cleared the exam on my third attempt. On average, I studied for six to ten hours a day, relying mostly on self-study," she added.

Similarly, in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, Rupal Jaiswal, who achieved the 43rd rank, said her hard work had finally paid off. "Perseverance and hard work can take you anywhere. Failure does not disappoint me. I cleared the exam on my second attempt, but as I kept challenging and competing with myself, I chose to give a third attempt," she said.

PM Modi Congratulates Successful Candidates

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated candidates who successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2025, praising their dedication, perseverance and hard work. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wished the successful candidates the very best as they begin their journey of serving the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people. "Congratulations to all those who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination, 2025. Their dedication, perseverance and hard work have led to this significant milestone. Wishing them the very best as they embark on a journey of serving the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of the people," PM Modi posted.

PM Modi also encouraged those who could not achieve the desired result, saying that such moments can be difficult, but the examination is only one step in a larger journey with many opportunities ahead to contribute to the nation. "To those who may not have secured the desired outcome in the Civil Services Examination, I understand that such moments can be difficult. However, this is only one step in a larger journey. Many opportunities lie ahead, both in future examinations and in the many avenues through which you can contribute to our nation. My best wishes for the road ahead," the Prime Minister posted further.

The UPSC declared the Civil Services Final Result 2025 on Friday. (ANI)