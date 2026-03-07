Jairam Ramesh called PM Modi 'cowardly' after the US said it gave India 'permission' to buy Russian oil amid the Gulf crisis. The Centre, however, stated that India's energy security is comfortable and there is no cause for worry.

Congress Slams Centre Over US 'Permission'

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday slammed the Centre after United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated that Washington DC has granted India the 30-day "permission" to purchase Russian oil. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "cowardly and compromised," Ramesh said that the US has given the NDA government a "certificate to follow US President Donald Trump's orders."

Sharing Scott Bessent's interview with Fox Business, the Congress MP wrote on X, "The US Treasury Secretary has given the Modi government its certificate for faithfully following President Trump's orders! Does anything more need to be said about how cowardly and compromised the self-proclaimed 56-inch chest has become?"

This comes after Bessent yet again said, "The Indians have been very good actors. We had asked them to stop buying sanctioned Russian oil this fall. They did. They were going to substitute it with US oil. But to ease the temporary gap of oil around the world, we have given them permission to accept Russian oil. We may un-sanction other Russian oil." With the crisis in the Gulf severely hampering shipping routes that pass through the Strait of Hormuz, the United States on Thursday (local time) allowed a 30-day waiver for India to purchase Russian Oil to meet its energy requirements. India sources nearly 40 per cent of its oil imports from West Asia, with a significant portion transported through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

India Asserts Energy Security

The US' "permission" statement has sparked heavy criticism from the Opposition parties. However, according to sources, India is reviewing its energy situation twice a day and is in a very comfortable position regarding its energy security. India's current stock position is also seen to be comfortable, with stock being replenished every day. As per the sources, there is no shortage of LPG or LNG, as well as crude oil, in the world.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri also said on Friday that there is no shortage of energy in India and there is no cause for worry for its energy consumers. "Our priority is to ensure the availability of affordable and sustainable fuel for our citizens, and we are doing it comfortably. There is no shortage of energy in India, and there is no cause of worry for our energy consumers," the Union Minister posted on X.

Background on West Asia Conflict

The conflict in West Asia, which began with US-Israel joint strikes on Iran, killing its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28, has entered its eighth day. Tehran retaliates by attacking Israel and US military bases in West Asian countries.