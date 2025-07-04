A Chhattisgarh teacher was suspended after a viral video showed him drunk and dancing with girl students at Pashupatipur Primary School. The DEO took swift action following student complaints of misconduct and abuse.

Raipur: A disturbing video from Pashupatipur Primary School in Wadrafnagar, Chhattisgarh, has surfaced on social media, showing the school’s headmaster dancing with girl students inside a classroom while allegedly intoxicated. The video has sparked outrage and led to immediate disciplinary action.

Headmaster caught drunk and dancing with students

In the viral video, headmaster Laxmi Narayan Singh is seen playing music from his mobile phone and dancing with girl students during school hours. According to eyewitnesses, Singh appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The footage was reportedly captured by a staff member at the school, leading to widespread condemnation after it began circulating online.

Students allege regular misconduct and abuse

Following the video’s release, multiple students came forward with allegations that Singh often arrived at school drunk and administered unwarranted physical punishment. Several students claimed that such behaviour was frequent and had created a distressing learning environment.

DEO suspends teacher, investigation underway

Responding swiftly, District Education Officer (DEO) D.N. Mishra suspended Laxmi Narayan Singh and ordered an inquiry. A formal report has been sought from Wadrafnagar Block Education Officer (BEO) Manish Kumar. Pending the investigation, Singh has been attached to the DEO’s office in Balrampur.

MLA calls for strict action

Local MLA Shakuntala Porte expressed strong disapproval and called for strict disciplinary measures and emphasised the need for teacher accountability and a safe, respectful learning environment for students.

This incident has renewed concerns regarding teacher behaviour, student safety, and oversight in government schools. Parents and community members are calling for stricter monitoring mechanisms and regular assessments of teacher conduct.